Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DNKEY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Danske Bank A/S stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.40. 280,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,271. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.37%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

