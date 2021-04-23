Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $315.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $280.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR opened at $252.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $256.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $2,396,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 8.9% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 137.4% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.