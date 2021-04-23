Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Raised to $32.00 at KeyCorp

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dana’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of DAN stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.