Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €92.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.69 ($92.57).

DAI stock opened at €73.78 ($86.80) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €73.62 and a 200-day moving average of €60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion and a PE ratio of 21.70. Daimler has a one year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a one year high of €77.96 ($91.72).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

