Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Up 7.6%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price was up 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 45,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,639,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DADA shares. CICC Research initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of -6.59.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). Analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,766,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,116,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

