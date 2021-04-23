DAD (DAD) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 26.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. DAD has a market capitalization of $41.02 million and $2.06 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAD has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00066579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00018238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00092330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.04 or 0.00666447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.24 or 0.08199928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00050268 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.