DA Davidson Raises Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $192.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $182.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s previous close.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.88.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $169.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,919. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.79.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,130 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after acquiring an additional 232,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,318,000 after acquiring an additional 31,953 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 437,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,817,000 after acquiring an additional 39,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

