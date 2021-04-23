D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.
DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.
Shares of DHI stock opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 375,846 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
