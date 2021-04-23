D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 375,846 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

