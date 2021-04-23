CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) PT Raised to $72.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.98% from the stock’s previous close.

CONE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.93.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.