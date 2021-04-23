CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) PT Raised to $72.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.98% from the stock’s previous close.
CONE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.93.
Shares of CONE opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
