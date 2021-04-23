CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

CyberOptics stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.01 million, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in CyberOptics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 108,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 72.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CyberOptics by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the third quarter valued at $218,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

