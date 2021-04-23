CX Institutional Sells 20,571 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,571 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Leidos were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.01.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.55.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

