CWV Chain Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. CWV Chain has a market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $18,800.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.32 or 0.00271473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004016 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00025581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.03 or 0.00651673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,963.90 or 1.00026361 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $529.33 or 0.01038911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

