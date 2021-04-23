CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,309 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $76.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,398. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

