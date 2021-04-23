CVCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $7.75 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, CVCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular exchanges. CVCoin has a total market cap of $7.75 million and $77,136.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00280064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00025645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $490.50 or 0.00983621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,937.29 or 1.00140561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.40 or 0.00624457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

