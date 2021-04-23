CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.13

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CCPG stock opened at GBX 101.33 ($1.32) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.73. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 64.65 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 103.75 ($1.36).

About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

