CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.13

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of CCPG stock opened at GBX 101.33 ($1.32) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.73. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 64.65 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 103.75 ($1.36).
About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities
