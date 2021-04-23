CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $21.30. 397,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.