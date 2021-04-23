CVA Family Office LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in Apple by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 79,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 323,610 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 518,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Apple by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,548,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $189,113,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.72 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.10 and its 200-day moving average is $125.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

