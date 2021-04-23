Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.71.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI opened at $261.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a 52 week low of $143.32 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.