Cumberland Advisors Inc. Sells 4,815 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 0.9% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FCX traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,126,109. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

