Cumberland Advisors Inc. Invests $22.75 Million in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,749,000. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 accounts for approximately 5.6% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,795,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPRO traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $102.83. The company had a trading volume of 71,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,590. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.52. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $105.64.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.