Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOH opened at $88.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

