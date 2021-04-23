Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,800 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,011,000 after acquiring an additional 355,860 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,001,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.37.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.37.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

