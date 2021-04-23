Cullinan Associates Inc. Makes New $429,000 Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTN opened at $326.57 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.09 and a 1-year high of $333.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 286.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.21.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

