Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

