Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 7,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $109.07 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.