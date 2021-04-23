CryptoBonusMiles Price Reaches $0.0009 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $101,563.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00063530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00015514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00090877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.79 or 0.00661173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,539.58 or 0.07205598 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars.

