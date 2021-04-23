Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Shares of CCK opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. Crown has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $111.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Crown by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,877,000 after acquiring an additional 353,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth $813,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

