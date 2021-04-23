Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,004.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

