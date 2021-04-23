Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 42.2% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.53.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $132.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of -183.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

