Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,475 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after buying an additional 5,147,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $301,006,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after buying an additional 753,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $67,340,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after buying an additional 509,205 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM stock opened at $117.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $118.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

