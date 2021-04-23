Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $142.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $144.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

