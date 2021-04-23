CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

CFB stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,246. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $724.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.57 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jana Merfen bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $337,900. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFB. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

