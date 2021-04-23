Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CRT stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.88. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
