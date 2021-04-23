Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CRT stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.88. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

