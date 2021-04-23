Croda International’s (COIHY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COIHY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Croda International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Croda International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Croda International stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. Croda International has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

