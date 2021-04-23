Critical Comparison: Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) versus Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and Studio City International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16% Studio City International N/A -21.78% -9.04%

This table compares Bally’s and Studio City International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $523.58 million 3.52 $55.13 million $1.81 31.89 Studio City International $626.73 million 1.57 $43.63 million $0.75 16.66

Bally’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Studio City International. Studio City International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bally’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bally’s and Studio City International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 0 4 0 3.00 Studio City International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bally’s presently has a consensus target price of $70.40, suggesting a potential upside of 21.97%. Given Bally’s’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Studio City International.

Risk and Volatility

Bally’s has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Studio City International has a beta of -0.84, indicating that its share price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bally’s beats Studio City International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of March 9, 2021, it owned and operated 11 casinos that comprise 13,260 slot machines, 459 game tables, and 2,941 hotel rooms, as well as a horse racetrack across seven states. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is incorporated in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco International Development Limited.

