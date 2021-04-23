Critical Comparison: POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) and Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) and Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for POLA Orbis and Aisin Seiki, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POLA Orbis 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aisin Seiki 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares POLA Orbis and Aisin Seiki’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POLA Orbis 2.98% 5.08% 4.25% Aisin Seiki -1.29% -2.47% -1.15%

Volatility & Risk

POLA Orbis has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aisin Seiki has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares POLA Orbis and Aisin Seiki’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POLA Orbis $2.02 billion 2.18 $181.19 million $0.85 23.39 Aisin Seiki $34.89 billion 0.29 $221.37 million $0.82 42.39

Aisin Seiki has higher revenue and earnings than POLA Orbis. POLA Orbis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aisin Seiki, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

POLA Orbis beats Aisin Seiki on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POLA Orbis

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves the management and operation of buildings. The company sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free shops, Internet, and specialty cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Aisin Seiki

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems. In addition, it offers window regulators, power sliding and back door systems, power door latches, slide door closers, and smart handles, as well as door frames, hinges, checks, handles, and beams; flame moldings, roof rails, rear spoilers, sunroofs, and structural adhesives; bumper and pillar reinforcements, crash boxes, center pillar garnishes, grille shutters, spray damping coats, and waterborne anti-corrosion paints; and occupant detection sensors, power seats, recliners, rear seat relaxation systems, electrical retracts seats, seat slide sensors for airbag control system, detection sensors for seat belt warning, and pneumatic seats. Further, the company provides engine front modules, water and oil pumps, variable valve timings, oil pump rotors, intake and exhaust manifolds, pistons, oil pans, cylinder head covers, and fuel rails; voice and car navigation systems, and wide-view front and multi-terrain monitors; and aftermarket products. Additionally, it offers beds, furniture, fabrics, sewing machines, cogeneration systems, housing equipment, and audio equipment; gas heat pump air conditioning systems and Peltier modules; and fiber lasers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

