CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $159.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $126.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,873. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.86.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Norges Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227,927 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $11,483,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

