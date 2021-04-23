Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Cricut has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $40.49.
About Cricut
