Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Cricut has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $40.49.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Root purchased 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares in the company, valued at $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Cricut

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.