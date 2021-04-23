Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

CRCT opened at $22.96 on Monday. Cricut has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

