CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CRH were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CRH by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CRH by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 393,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in CRH by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. CRH’s payout ratio is 72.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

