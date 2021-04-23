Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives C$1.37 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$41,069.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,203 shares in the company, valued at C$576,383.45. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$65,972.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,472 shares in the company, valued at C$288,869.76. Insiders have sold 217,467 shares of company stock worth $232,406 over the last ninety days.

Shares of CR traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.92. 587,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,368. The stock has a market cap of C$139.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.72. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$42.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

