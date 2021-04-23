Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CEQP shares. Truist upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

CEQP stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,518. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 3.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

