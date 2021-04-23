Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Down to $3.63

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.53. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 45,315 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $343.63 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 595.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,572,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.