Credit Suisse Group Raises Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $104.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.00.

DUK opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $101.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,238,000 after purchasing an additional 88,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,977,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,588,000 after purchasing an additional 85,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

