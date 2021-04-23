Credit Suisse Group Boosts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$52.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boralex from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boralex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.81.

BLX stock opened at C$42.76 on Tuesday. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$26.12 and a twelve month high of C$56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 77.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.40.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In other Boralex news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,105.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

