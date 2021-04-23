Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,280 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $375,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,535.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $26.62 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The firm had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

