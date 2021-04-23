Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $216.73 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $822,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,510 shares of company stock valued at $69,494,639. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.