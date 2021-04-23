Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 837.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,826,000 after acquiring an additional 85,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,969,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 349,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after acquiring an additional 421,013 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 653,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

Albemarle stock opened at $155.80 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.68. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

