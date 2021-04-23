Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 3,335 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 335.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,099,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,542,000 after purchasing an additional 178,397 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84.

