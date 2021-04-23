Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUN. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

